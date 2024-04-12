Dansby, Mary

DANSBY (Stephens), Mary Eloise



Mary Stephens Dansby, passed away at the age of 97, on April 6, 2024, in Chesapeake, VA, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on January 13, 1927. A public viewing will be on Friday, April 19, 2024 at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel from 5 PM – 7 PM. A celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 1:00 PM, Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral