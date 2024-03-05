Obituaries

Dansby, Elroy

1 hour ago

DANSBY, Elroy Jason

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Elroy Jason Dansby, age 79, of Atlanta, GA, will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 12:00 PM, at Lamb of God Missionary Baptist Church, 1030 Field Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Frederick R. Gray, Eulogist. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Cir., Atlanta, GA. Viewing, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Willie Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA. Honoring his memory, he is survived by his adoring wife, Rosa; daughter, Kimberly (Gerome) Garth; three brothers, Charles, Sr. (Karen), Rickey Dansby, Dwight Dansby, Sr; and one sister, Valda Dansby; one brother-in-law, Hayes Battle; two aunts, Shirley Meadows and Delores Crowder; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends that will miss him dearly.

