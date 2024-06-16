DALY, Patricia "Pat"



Patricia Pelham McNamara Daly passed peacefully at home the morning of Tuesday, June 11, 2024, surrounded by family.



Preceded in death in 2023 by her twin sister, Penelope Stewart Loy, Pat was born on July 19, 1942, in Redondo Beach, CA, to Mary Elizabeth and William Herbert Spencer McNamara. She grew up in Houston, graduating from Lamar High School. Pat received a BA in Mathematics in 1964 from Rice University and went on to teach at Mount Vernon College before joining IBM as a systems engineer. Soon after relocating to Atlanta in 1973, she met her soulmate, Tom, on a Windjammer sailing cruise sponsored by the Atlanta Ski Club. She remained in Atlanta for the rest of her life.



Survivors include her devoted husband of 50 years, Frank Thomas Daly, Jr., "Tom"; sons, Kevin Daly (Wendy Zenzen), Brendan Daly, and Andrew Daly (Erin); grandsons, Alexander and Nathaniel Daly; granddaughter, Caroline Daly; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret Ann and Robert Kittrell; nieces and nephews, Lauren Shinall, Cindy St. Lawrence, Selise Stewart, Seretha Fisher, Ryan Kittrell, Chistopher Kittrell, Lindsay Ann Morton and Stephanie Kittrell Hall.



The family would like to thank caregivers, Joy Johnson, Chinny Nweze, Victoria Mburu, Eunice Mburu, and Catherine Ndegwa, who assisted us on a difficult journey through progressive dementia.



Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Throughout her life, Pat saw the best in everyone and always put others first. She served the world with an open heart and her constant giving had a lasting impact on close family and friends, as well as many others.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to organizations serving those in need, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) and Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org).





