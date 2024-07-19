Curry, Sidney

CURRY, Dr. Sidney "Sid"



Dr. Sidney "Sid" Curry, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on July 4, 2024, from complications of prostate cancer.



Dr Curry was born in Dothan, AL on August 26, 1948, to Sarah Smith Curry and Rupert Charles Curry, Sr. Sid graduated from Florida State University and was a brother in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, He later graduated from Bowman-Gray College of Medicine (1975), Wake Forrest University. He was a board-certified dermatologist and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. He began private practice in dermatology in Atlanta in Buckhead and surrounding areas until his retirement. He specialized in skin cancer diagnosis and treatment.



There are thousands of patients in the Southeast who looked up to him as their doctor. Dr. Curry was a former member of the First United Methodist Church in Graceville.



Dr. Curry is survived by his brother, Rupert C Curry, Jr., M.D. of Winter Park, FL and his family, Susan L Curry, M.D., Rupert C. Curry, III, and Catherine S. Curry; his former wife, Mary Sue Curry; and their children: Sidney Smith Curry, Jr., Jan Martin Curry, Edward "Eddie" Rupert Curry, and Oscar Houston Curry.



A Graveside service to be held at the Marvin Chapel Cemetery at 10 AM on Monday, July 22, with Rev. Jerry May, officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville, directing. Everyone is welcome to share in the Celebration of Sid's life. Refreshments will be served immediately after the service in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in Graceville.



The Curry family ask for donations to the First United Methodist Church of Graceville in lieu of flowers.



