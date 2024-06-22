CROWLEY, Sigrid Elfriede



Sigrid Elfriede Crowley, 79, of St. Simons Island, GA, formerly of Atlanta, GA departed this life on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday June 27, 2024 at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island, GA.



Born March 22, 1945 in Otterndorf, Germany. Sigrid was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was married to her late husband Bill "Butch" Crowley for more than 48 years. If you wanted to find her you just had to look for the yellow smart car zipping around the island. She was an avid gardener, loved to cook for family and friends, play tennis and cherished her morning beach walks with friends.



She is survived by two daughters, Patty Gagliardi and husband, Jim of Brunswick, GA; and Ashley Lavallee and husband, Ryan of St. Simons Island, GA; and 6 grandchildren, Taylor, Maddie, Harper, Emmie, Alyssa and Adam; and great-granddaughter, Kytana.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or Children's Scottish Rite Hospital of Atlanta.



