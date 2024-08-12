Crawford, Shirley

CRAWFORD (Reese),



Shirley Reese Crawford, 71, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2024, at her home in Suwanee, Georgia.



Born December 13, 1952, in Birmingham, Alabama, Shirley attended Banks High School, serving as a member of Banks marching band. She then graduated from Auburn University where she was a member of their famous marching band and a sorority sister in Alpha Chi Omega.



After college, Shirley managed new store openings for Captain D's. She also worked successfully in retail and real estate. However, her true love was serving others. She and her husband Robert (Bob) Crawford started a therapeutic horsemanship program in Atlanta, Georgia, for handicapped children and adults at Chastain Stables. Their wonderful program served the community for over 15 years, even celebrating one of their former students as a bronze medalist at the Paralympics held in Atlanta in 1996.



After continuing a popular summer riding camp in Conyers, Georgia, Shirley earned her Master of Arts in Teaching at Emory University. She became a gifted endorsed certified teacher and served many years for Rockdale County and Fulton County Schools. After retiring she remained active in her church and many charities.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Crawford, Sr.; and her parents, Thomas and Willie Cee Reese. Shirley is survived by her devoted son, Robert L. Crawford; her brothers, Dr. Norman C. Reese and D. Lester Thomas Reese; sister-in-law, Carol Reese; nieces, Lindsey Reese; and son, Ben, Megan Bollhoff, Allison Reese, and Susan Patterson.



The service was held at Martin's Funeral Home, in Clanton, Alabama, on Sunday, August 11, at 3:30 PM. Graveside burial followed at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4270 County Road 50, Jemison, Alabama.



