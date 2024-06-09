Cox, Rosemary

COX (Jones), Rosemary



Rosemary Jones Cox, 97, died Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Presbyterian Village in Austell, GA, her residence since August 2013. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Rosemary lived with a constant faith and a steadfast hope in the Lord. The oldest child of Charles Alfred and Lucille McLain Jones, Rosemary was born on July 3, 1926 in Vinings, GA. Educated at Girls' High in Atlanta and Agnes Scott College, she graduated in 1947 with a major in English. In November 1947, she married James Harvey Cox and worked at Southern Bell until she began a family. She created a loving home for her husband and children, moving from Rome, GA to Auburn, AL, to Durham, NC, to Columbia, SC and finally to Dunwoody, GA in 1969.



During her active years, Rosemary was an avid reader, enthusiastic bridge player, theatre aficionado, adventurous traveler, keen student of the Bible, dedicated letter writer, and a devoted mother and grandmother. A devout Christian, she served as an elder, Circle leader, and Bible teacher at both Providence and St. Luke's Presbyterian Churches. Throughout her life, Rosemary was known for her kindness, grace, compassion, wit, appreciation of beauty, and ardent love of family and friends. To her siblings, she was a valued mentor and confidante, a consummate tour guide, and an adored big sister. Her cherished friendships spanned generations and time zones; friends trusted her with their stories and hearts. Even after Alzheimer's diminished her abilities, she still manifested a joyful heart. Staff at Presbyterian Village remarked that she was always singing. We are confident that she is now singing a "new song" in the presence of her Lord.



In addition to her parents, Rosemary was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, James Harvey Cox; her brother, Charles Jones (Ann); brothers-in-law: Bill Crabill and H.G. Snipes. Survivors include four children and their families: Jim Cox (Lori); Mary Beth Zibilich (Tom); Sam Cox (Erin); Matt Cox (Rebecca); seven grandchildren: Cody Cox, Maggie Cox Colbert (James), Anna Cox Anderson (Tucker), Avery Cox, Charlie Cox, Taylor Cox, and Cameron Cox; sisters: Beth Crabill, Nancy Snipes, Lucy Ellen Cooley (Pem).



The family extends gratitude to the staff of Presbyterian Village for their loving and compassionate care. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Luke's at www.slpres.org or Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org.



