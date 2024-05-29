Cox, Franklin

COX, Jr., Franklin Vincent "BoBo"



With profound sadness, we announce that Franklin "BoBo" Vincent Cox Jr., passed away peacefully on May 23, 2024, surrounded by his children. He was born January 22, 1941.



He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves as a First Lieutenant Combat Artillery Forward Observer in Vietnam. His service unit/ship included Echo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division; Foxtrot Company, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. He fought for his beloved country from 1965-1966 with valor and honor.



He grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Christ the King elementary school. He played football for and graduated from The Marist College High School in 1959. He remained very involved with Marist his whole life and wrote the book, "Marist Football: Inside the War Eagle Tradition" (2012).



He graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1963 with a B.A. in English from St. Bernard College in Cullman, Alabama, where he was a member of the Dean's List and Sports Editor for the St. Bernard News and Cullman Times-Democrat. He was also accepted into Emory Law School in Atlanta, Georgia. At the same time, he wrote Sports for the Atlanta Journal & Constitution, working under Atlanta's famous sports writer and columnist, Furman Bisher. After one year at Emory, Frank chose to volunteer to serve his country.



In 1964, he graduated from the Marine Corps Officer Candidates School (OCS) in Quantico, Virginia. He went on from OCS to become an Artillery Combat Forward Observer. He landed in Danang, Republic of Vietnam on July 7, 1965. Frank's selfless actions on the battlefield undoubtedly saved lives and inspired those around him to persevere in the face of adversity. His unwavering commitment to duty and honor serves as a testament to the proud traditions of the United States Marine Corps.



He returned to Atlanta after Vietnam and began his successful 33-year career in the Financial Industry. Frank possessed an untapped talent for sales, which led him to become one of the largest-grossing stockbrokers in the country.



Upon retiring, he continued his passion for writing, accomplishing his dream of becoming an award-winning author. His book, "Lullabies for Lieutenants" (2010), won the Silver Medal Award from the Military Writers Society of America. He went on to write an multi award-winning screenplay based on the book. He was a three-time Finalist in the Pirate's Alley Faulkner Society Writer's Contest and published many articles in the WWII History Magazine and Vietnam Magazine.



He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), The Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association (AVVBA), American Legion Post 140 Buckhead, the Atlanta Writers Society, and Capital City Club for over 50 years. He attended Christ The King Cathedral Catholic Church.



Frank was a beloved son, brother, friend, uncle, and father and known to his grandchildren as their Gunny. His warmth, kindness, and sense of humor endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He never backed down from a challenge, surrounding himself with anticipated excitement, which was amplified by his fanatical love of sports. A most well-read and intelligent gentleman, his playful, larger-than-life character and loyal heart attracted all walks of life into his own.



Frank was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Mary Carver Cox. He is survived by his children, Carolina Cox Medlin of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Franklin Vincent Cox, III, of Atlanta, GA; sister, Mary Cox Hunter; brother, James Pleas Cox (Therese); grandchildren, Carver and Eloise Medlin; niece and nephew, Kara and Marlin Cox, Dale and Patrick Reily; his best friend and love of 8 years, Lynne McDonald.



His burial ceremony will be held with military honors at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, June 17, 2024 at 15 hundred hours. His celebration of life ceremony will be announced soon.



The family requests a donation to "Semper Fi & America's Fund" In lieu of flowers.



