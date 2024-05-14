CORRIGAN, Marie



With profound sadness, the family of Marie Corrigan announces her passing on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Marie fought courageously against a variety of health challenges for over a decade. She now rests peacefully in her Father's arms.



Marie's life was defined by three pillars: Faith, Family, and Friends. Her journey was often guided by divine intervention, filled with abundant blessings and marked by challenges that revealed God's presence. Born on November 15, 1958, in Wareham, Massachusetts, where her father was stationed at a nearby Air Force base, Marie enjoyed the adventurous life of a military child, traveling to distant places and making new friends. When the Vietnam War began, the family returned to Athens, Georgia, but Marie maintained a love for travel throughout her life.



Marie attended Athens Academy, excelling as a student and engaging in numerous extracurricular activities. She won several beauty pageants in high school, including Miss Teenage Georgia, Miss Congeniality Georgia, and the Miss Georgia Forestry Queen title.



She continued her education at the University of Georgia and pledged Alpha Chi Omega sorority. It was at a Sigma Chi social event that she met Vic Corrigan, who invited her to a football game. Theirs turned into a deep and lasting relationship. On Easter Sunday 1979, Marie converted to Catholicism, guided by the faith and devotion she witnessed in Vic. They married in December 1982, with Father Hugh Marren officiating.



Marie graduated from the Medical College of Georgia with a BSN and began her career as an ICU nurse at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta when Vic started his internship. Marie transitioned to a role as the first Nurse Case Manager for Provident Insurance Company for a more flexible schedule. The couple faced heartbreak when twin girls were expected in November 1988 but came much too early on August 1st. Claire fought valiantly but passed away quietly at one month. Caroline struggled on, needing nine months in the ICU before finally graduating from her hospital home. Marie Louise, Melanie Anne and Victor Eugene III all followed. Each child was such a blessing and added so much to the family.



As a young mother, Marie's recognition of the need for a school specializing in learning differences led to the founding of Sophia Academy, initially formed as a non-denominational Christian school. The school, which began with 11 students, grew to include a middle school, preschool, and high school, achieving accreditation from the Georgia Accrediting Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Marie was instrumental in the passage of Senate Bill 10, establishing the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program.



In 2012, Sophia Academy became a Marist-sponsored school and gained status as a Catholic school within the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Marie was named Georgia Mother of the Year in 2010 by the American Mothers Foundation and received numerous other awards, including, together with Vic, Marist School's highest honor, the St. Peter Chanel Award, recognizing those individuals whose selflessness, exceptional support, and dedicated leadership have advanced the mission of Marist in profound and fundamental ways. Additionally, Marie was a grateful recipient of the Tommy Nobis Galaxy of Stars Award, the Tommy Nobis Overall Award, and the Turknett Leadership Award.



Marie was diagnosed with Waldenstrom's lymphoma in 2010 and underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2011. In 2015, she was honored as a Dame of the Order of Malta, dedicating herself to faith-based service to the poor and suffering. Although a 2019 pilgrimage to Lourdes, France did not result in physical healing, it further strengthened her resolve and faith. Marie's deep Catholic faith was one of the great joys of her life.



Marie was a dedicated member of various communities and organizations, including the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta Junior League, Club Estates Garden Club, Christ the King Card Ministry, St. Francis Circle, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sigma Chi Mothers Club, Capital City Women's Golf, and Peachtree Golf Club's women's club, "LIPS". Additionally, Marie frequently served as Chair or Co-Chair of various events and organizations, from the St. Joseph's Mercy Ball to the Cathedral of Christ the King's Hyland Center fundraising campaign, and was known for her charisma and ability to inspire and influence others for good.



Marie is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Vic Corrigan; daughters, Caroline O'Neal (Chris), Louise Loudermilk (Charlie), Mellie Napolitano (Paul); son Victor, III (Mary Claire); grandchildren, James, Clara, and Xavier Napolitano and Christopher O'Neal who affectionately knew her as "Dear"; and sister, Lynne Yarbrough (Bill). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Claire Marie Corrigan; her mother, Dorothy Smith; and her father, Billy Smith.



Marie's life was an emblem of faith, endurance, and love, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



A funeral Mass celebrating Marie's life will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The family will receive visitors following the service in Kenny Hall. Afterwards, the burial will take place at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cathedral of Christ the King (cathedralctk.com).





