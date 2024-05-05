Cooper, Harry

COOPER, Dr. Harry Alan



Harry Alan Cooper, M.D. passed away peacefully in his Sandy Springs home at the age of 92 on May 1, 2024, surrounded by his family.



Born in Atlanta, GA, Harry was a graduate of Decatur Boys High, Emory (B.S.), the University of GA (Masters) and the Medical College of GA (M.D.).



Dr. Cooper was in private practice for 35 years and served as the Medical Director for Cotton States Insurance for 26 years.



An avid tennis player, Harry played collegiate tennis at Emory and then Alta Tennis, winning an Atlanta city championship at the AA1 level.



Harry was a Hebrew Christian and actively involved in Peachtree Corners Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday School and served as a Deacon and as an Elder for over 25 years. Harry exhibited a love of the Lord and spirit of compassion as a founding member of the Benevolence Committee, which he chaired for many years and remained active on into his 80s.



Harry was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Beverly Cooper, for 56 years. Together, they raised three children: Harry Alan Cooper (Kelly), Laura Cooper McCraw, Charles Edwards Cooper (Rebecca). In addition, he had six grandchildren Ella V., Kylie, Cooper, Cohen, Peyton and Kendall who affectionately referred to him as "Gran'doc," a fitting tribute to his role as both a grandfather and a caring physician.



Whether at family functions, church, or social gatherings, Harry will be remembered fondly for his warm caring personality and unexpected witty comments that kept all entertained.



