Conyers, James

James Reid Conyers, 76, passed away June 1, 2024 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Reid was born on December 10, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia to Christopher Thornwell Conyers and Kathrine Golucke Conyers.



Reid attended E. Rivers Elementary School and The Westminster Schools before matriculating to the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Track and Field team and Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was also an alumnus of Georgia State University, from which he earned two master's degrees.



Upon graduation from college, Reid was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army and served two years in the Field Artillery. He then joined the Army Reserves, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel shortly after the conclusion of the Desert Storm conflict.



After discharge from active duty, Reid worked for nearly 15 years in Probation and Pretrial Services for the State of Georgia and the United States Federal Court. He shifted careers in 1986, joining Atlanta-based lending company American Home Mortgage, where he would remain employed for more than 30 years.



Reid Conyers will be best remembered for his dedication to his family, his strong faith, gentle spirit, playful sense of humor, and tireless work ethic. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held Monday, July 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Visitation with family members will commence at 9:30 a.m. and will continue immediately following the service.



Reid is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Katherine Dorman Conyers ("Kay"); his three children, James Reid Conyers, Jr. (Ashley), Walter Dorman Conyers (Whitney), and Mary Doty Conyers Lyness (Andy); seven grandchildren, Anna Bowler Conyers, Margaret Reid Conyers, Kennedy Maclear Conyers, Bennett Belden Conyers, Arthur Jackson Lyness, Anna Kathryn Lyness, and Sarah Reid Lyness; older brother, Christopher Thornwell Conyers, Jr. (Betty); sister-in-law, Lynne Gray Dorman; three nephews, Christopher Thornwell Conyers, III, Carter Booth Conyers, and David Andrew Dorman; and niece, Anna Conyers Wood.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Who U With Ministries, 2900 Vanderbilt Place, Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37212, or the Peachtree Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.



