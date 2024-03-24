COLLIER, William "Franck"



William "Franck" Collier, a true Atlanta native, passed away March 16, 2024. Born to Fred and Cleo Collier at Piedmont hospital in 1931, Franck had the most positive attitude, caring demeanor and witty sense of humor. He had a generous heart, always rooting for the underdog, and he made everyone laugh and feel good about themselves.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy of 60 years in 2022; and leaves behind his two daughters, Claire Cronk (Joe) St. Simon's and Atlanta and Elizabeth McKean (Mark) Alpharetta; along with four adoring grandchildren he was so proud of, Mary Liz Harms (Barron), Caroline Edwards (Jack), Collier Jackson (Claire) and Lillie Sentell (Landers); and two precious great-grandsons, Bear and Brooks Harms, all of Atlanta. He also leaves behind lifelong friends, Tom Blakely of Atlanta, Jim and Mary Crain of Louisville and St. Simon's, John and Judy Knight of Dalton and St. Simon's and several special friends from Big Canoe and Mount Vernon Towers. The family wants to thank Joyce Lark for her exceptional care and friendship over the years and Mona Lisa Nyathi for her care in his last few days.



One of Franck's earliest memories was during his father's charge of the Henry Grady Hotel in downtown Atlanta. At seven years old, his parents dressed him up in his favorite cowboy outfit and had him lead the band at the famed Paradise Room. He also had many wonderful memories of time spent on the Georgia coast with his brothers at the King and Prince in St. Simon's while his father ran the hotel during the summers.



He attended The Darlington School in Rome as a boarding student then The University of Georgia. While at UGA, Tom Cousins was his big brother in Kappa Alpha fraternity. Frank Gordy, Eddie Albright and Frank Stucky were his roommates and their favorite thing to do was play poker and eat at The Varsity in downtown Athens, where they ate everyday for 52 cents! He enjoyed telling the story of him hitchhiking the summer of 1951 to California for a promised job and lodging (to find no job there) to then knocking on the local KA house, where he stayed until he got back to Athens!



After college, Franck landed a job in Louisville, KY, working for Greyhound, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Dixon. The newlyweds moved briefly to Birmingham before settling in Atlanta to raise their two daughters. Franck worked in sales most of his adult life especially enjoying his time at Sears on Ponce, where he met several close friends.



Besides being with his family and friends, Franck loved reading, cars, travel, golf, billiards, jazz music, poker, helping others and a good breakfast including "naffles!"



A private family burial will take place at the Big Canoe Cemetery, where he and Nancy spent their retirement years. Honoring his wishes, he will be interred there with Nancy and part of his ashes will be spread in St. Simon's, a place that holds a special place in his heart. A joint celebration of Franck and Nancy's life will be held in April.



In lieu of flowers, do as Franck would do and pass forward an act of kindness.





