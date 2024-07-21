Obituaries

Colley, Helen

COLLEY, Helen Harris

Helen Harris Colley, 83, passed peacefully holding hands with her husband and two daughters on July 13, 2024. Helen loved her family fiercely. She was the heart of the family and declared that her six "perfect" grandchildren were her "pride and joy." No one had a stronger will or capacity for love than Helen. She is survived by her husband, Joe Colley; daughters, Suzanne Colley, Kathy Colley Harris; son-in-law, Parks Harris; and grandchildren, Hannah and Noah Gann, Reid, Morgan, Ryan and Mason Harris. Helen's Memorial Service will be held on July 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM, at Snellville Community Church.




