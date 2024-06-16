COLE, Judith "Judy" DuPriest



Judith DuPriest Cole, 83 of Tifton, GA, died June 14, 2024 with her loving children at her side.



Judy is survived by an adoring family including her two children, John Rufus "Jay" Cole, III (Christie) of Albany and Rae Cole Knox (John O.) of Atlanta; five grandchildren, John Rufus Cole IV (Anna) of Atlanta, Virginia Cole Peek (Guy) of Columbus, Mariana Cole "Mari Cole" Knox of Avon, CO, Harriet McEachern Knox of Charleston, SC, and John O'Donnell Knox III of Atlanta; and great-granddaughter, Mary Manning Cole of Atlanta.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Tifton on Monday, June 17, 2024, with the Rev. Chip Grantham, officiating. The family will host a visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 PM in the church social hall prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church of Tifton, 107 West 12th Street, Tifton, GA 31794.



You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Cole family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.



