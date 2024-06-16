Obituaries

Cole, Judith

1 hour ago

COLE, Judith "Judy" DuPriest

Judith DuPriest Cole, 83 of Tifton, GA, died June 14, 2024 with her loving children at her side.

Judy is survived by an adoring family including her two children, John Rufus "Jay" Cole, III (Christie) of Albany and Rae Cole Knox (John O.) of Atlanta; five grandchildren, John Rufus Cole IV (Anna) of Atlanta, Virginia Cole Peek (Guy) of Columbus, Mariana Cole "Mari Cole" Knox of Avon, CO, Harriet McEachern Knox of Charleston, SC, and John O'Donnell Knox III of Atlanta; and great-granddaughter, Mary Manning Cole of Atlanta.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Tifton on Monday, June 17, 2024, with the Rev. Chip Grantham, officiating. The family will host a visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 PM in the church social hall prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church of Tifton, 107 West 12th Street, Tifton, GA 31794.

You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Cole family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Bowen-Donaldson Home For Funerals

420 Love Avenue

Tifton, GA

31794

https://www.bowen-donaldson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: ajc staff

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest
Huckabee, Arthur
1h ago
Nacon, Robert
1h ago
Pettey, Joanne
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.