Cochran, Mary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mary E. Cochran "MeMama" of Acworth-Ellenwood, GA, who passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2024, at the age of 82.



She was loved by so many family and friends. Her smile, which was adorned by her "Big Baby Blues," never met a stranger.



She leaves behind her children: Cathline Wynelle Evans West, James Darrell Evans, and Donna Elizabeth Evans Dunn; her sister Lou (Bill) Searcy Preto; her 9 grandkids; 15 great-grandkids; and other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Cochran; her brothers, William Searcy and James (Bubba) Searcy; her son, Donald Wayne Evans; and her grandson, Justin Evans.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, 1:00 PM at the Hyatt Regency, 2999 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta, GA 30067.



We are profoundly blessed by the legacy of love and grace she freely gave to those around her and she will be deeply missed.



