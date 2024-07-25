CLEERE, Mary Charles "Charlie"



Mary Charles "Charlie" Allen Cleere, 74, of Rabun County, Georgia, died July 3, 2024.



Charlie was a 1967 graduate of Lithonia High School and went on to receive both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from Valdosta State University. She further advanced her qualifications by earning an Education Specialist Degree from Brenau University. Her professional life was dedicated to special needs education, working in many school systems throughout Georgia. Charlie held various roles within the Rabun County Board of Education before her retirement in 2013 as Director of Student Services. Known for her contributions to education and her involvement in scholarship programs, she established the Dr. W. Ray Cleere Endowed Scholarship in memory of her late husband. She touched and uplifted countless lives with her selfless service to others; not only to her students, but particularly her father and sister, for whom she was a devoted caretaker. Her zest for life was evident in her adventurous spirit, which led her on many foreign travels with her step-sister, Kaye Compton. One of her most memorable adventures was a transatlantic cruise aboard the Queen Mary 2 from London to New York.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Frances Gober Allen Compton; father, Charles H. Allen; brother, Dr. William D. Allen; and niece, Sabrina Allen Tatum. Survivors include her sister, Frances Jayne Irminger; stepsister, Kaye Compton; stepbrother, Bill Compton; sister-in-law, Christina Allen; sister-in-law, Adrienne Cleere (Robert Moor); stepdaughter, Jennifer Cleere (Kelly Burns); niece and nephews, John Charles Allen (Akasha), Kimberly Allen Perea Smith (Victor), Greg Hill and family, Walker Hill and family; several great-nieces and great-grandnieces.



A private memorial graveside service at Lithonia City Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the aforementioned Dr. W. Ray Cleere Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Piedmont University, 1021 Central Avenue, Demorest, GA 30535.



We encourage you to share your condolences, memories and upload photos of Charlie to her memorial page at henryfuneral.com. Your stories and pictures will serve as a comforting reminder of the beautiful life she lived. Arrangements by Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia, GA, 770-482-4411.



