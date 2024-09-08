CHAPMAN, Edward Hugh



Edward Hugh Chapman passed away on August 28, 2024, at the age of 86. Hugh was born on July 5, 1938, in Douglas County, Georgia, the first-born to the late Alice and Kenny "Pop" Chapman. Hugh was preceded in death by his first grandson, Kory.



He graduated from Chamblee High School and soon after would head to the grueling boot camp of Paris Island to become a Marine Reservist.



After returning from active duty, he began his career as a land surveyor. Years later, Hugh shifted careers into the ceramic manufacturing business - Ceradyne Thermo Materials. He was very proud of his involvement in the development and production of heat shields for the Columbia Space Shuttle for NASA.



In his early sixties, Hugh found his passion for the arts. He loved going to the theater and often performed in local community plays, getting his start at ACT 1 Theater, a part of Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. His favorite place to see plays was the Fox Theater. In addition to the arts, Hugh was an avid sports fan, especially of baseball, and loved cheering on the Atlanta Braves.



Known for his tender heart, Hugh was a gentle soul who was never known to raise his voice. He had a great love for animals, particularly his cats, Alpha and Omega, the latter of whom he dearly missed. A wonderful conversationalist and joke teller, Hugh made friends everywhere he went and was cherished for his warm personality.



Hugh was a man of strong Christian faith and was very active in his church, Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, which he loved dearly. He is survived by daughters, Shay Moncrief and Emily Chapman (Jack Busche); son, William "Billy" Chapman (Olga); grandchildren, Bryce, Kailey, Jackie, Johnny, Shawn, Hanna, and Emma; great-grandson, Logan; siblings, Charlotte, Carolyn, Dwight and Phillip; and his loving partner of 24 years, Barbara McFann, as well as her children, Kim McFann and Ted McFann, Jr.



A service to celebrate Hugh's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:00 AM at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. There will be a reception following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to ACT 1 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, https://act1theater.org/donate in his memory



