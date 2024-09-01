Caughman, Stewart

CAUGHMAN, Dr. Stewart "Wright"



Dr. Stewart Wright Caughman, 76, known as Wright, passed away peacefully at home in Atlanta on August 22, 2024, after being diagnosed in May with a rare and aggressive form of thyroid cancer.



Born April 28, 1948 in Columbia, South Carolina to James Bankston Caughman and Elizabeth Jennings Caughman, Wright was the fifth of six children. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with an English degree from Davidson College in 1970, and began his career as a high school teacher at his alma mater, Dreher High School in Columbia. It was there that he met his devoted wife of nearly 51 years, fellow teacher Alison Youngs, beginning the most pivotal and beneficial partnership of his life. Wright embarked on a medical career shortly thereafter, receiving his MD from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1979, and completing his residency at Harvard Medical School, where he served as chief resident in dermatology. After seven years in the dermatology branch of the National Cancer Institute at NIH, he joined Emory University's dermatology faculty in 1990.



Wright's contributions to Emory spanned over three decades. He was widely considered one of the University's most distinguished, admired, and beloved leaders, presiding most notably as executive vice president for health affairs, CEO of the Woodruff Health Sciences Center, and chair of the Emory Healthcare Board of Directors from 2010 to 2015. Known affectionately as Dr. C among colleagues and students, Wright maintained a clinical practice throughout his career, last seeing dermatology patients in April. He cherished a close and devoted network of colleagues around the world, and was a member of the American Dermatological Association, the Dermatology Foundation, the American Academy of Dermatology, and the Society for Investigative Dermatology, where he served in multiple leadership positions.



Wright never forgot his years as an English major at Davidson, and remained a devoted believer in the power of a liberal arts education. Endlessly curious about questions large and small, he relished opportunities to partner with professors within Emory's College of Arts and Sciences. For several years he was a guest faculty member for an Italian Studies course devoted to thinking critically about the world through the lenses of science and the humanities. He was regarded as an outstanding clinician, a talented investigator, a champion of all fields of inquiry, and a devoted mentor, widely admired professionally for his humility, graciousness, sincerity, and warmth.



Passionate about music of all kinds, Wright served on the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at the Woodruff Arts Center. As a member at Ansley Golf Club, his generosity extended to the golf course, where he was known to award putts within an ever expanding "circle of friendship." Wright was a talented nature photographer and committed world traveler, and built lasting memories with Alison on trips throughout Europe, as well as to Japan, New Zealand, Alaska, Morocco, Tanzania, the Upper Amazon, and, most recently, the Galapagos this past spring. He also looked forward every year to an annual gathering with the extended Caughman clan on the South Carolina coast, which was a spiritual home for him throughout his life.



In addition to his parents, Wright was predeceased by his brother, Jack Caughman; his sister, Lee Piepenbring; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Dunphy. He is survived by his wife, Alison Caughman of Atlanta; as well as his daughter, Shirah (Robert) Dunphy of Brooklyn, NY; sons, Stewart (Whitfield) Caughman and Chris (Deborah) Caughman of Atlanta; sister, Madeleine Ritchie of Pawleys Island, SC; sister, Carlisle (Joe) Harvard of Durham, NC; brother, Marvin (Rita) Caughman of Columbia, SC; and six adoring grandchildren who knew him only as Boppa.



A memorial service honoring Wright's amazing life will be held September 7, 2024 at 11 AM, at Covenant Presbyterian Church (2461 Peachtree Road, Atlanta), where he was an active member of the congregation for 34 years. Those wishing to honor his life and memory may wish to make a donation to the Emory University Department of Dermatology, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, or the Children's Brain Tumor Project.



