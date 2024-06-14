Obituaries

Carter, Allen

1 hour ago

CARTER, Allen B.

Celebration of Life Memorial Services for Mr. Allen B. Carter will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, 11:00 AM at the First Congregational Church, 105 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., service will be held at 10:00 AM before the memorial service. The family will receive friends on this evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming will be available on Saturday at www.murraybrothersfh.com.




