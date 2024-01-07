CANNON, Joseph



Joseph William Cannon, age 73, passed away on December 23, 2023 after a brief illness. Born in Waycross, GA, he was the son of the late Dr. Jack Tinsley and Carolyn Stapleton Cannon, and grandson of the late Judge Raymonde and Vera Bond Stapleton, and the late Charles Henry, Sr. and Allie Tinsley Cannon. Joe graduated from Waycross High School as a Senior Superlative in 1968. During high school, he was a member of the doubles tennis team that won the AA State Championship. Joe proudly graduated from the University of Georgia in 1972, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Fraternity.



Upon completing his education, Joe ventured to Atlanta, Georgia, where he embarked on a distinguished career in banking. His dedication and hard work culminated with his well-deserved retirement in 2017.



During his retirement years, Joe found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He was an avid reader, cherished moments with family and friends at Lake Hartwell, and relished countless lunches with good friends. Joe's passion for college football, particularly UGA football, was unwavering, and he enjoyed Saturday football weekends.



In addition to his parents and grandparents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Tinsley Cannon, Jr. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kelly Cannon; and their son, Christopher Cannon. He will be dearly missed by his brothers and sisters: Patti Craig, Ray Cannon, Carolyn Yarbrough (Danny), and Tommy Cannon (Carla). Joe also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, who will forever cherish his memory.



In addition to his human family, Joe's heart was warmed by the companionship of his beloved grand dog, Sampson.



A celebration of Joe's life will be held to honor his memory.



The Memorial Service will be at Northside Church in the Sanctuary, January 11 at 2:00 PM.There will be a reception immediately following the service at Northside Church in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made by mail to: Northside Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305; or online to the Memorial Fund Honor Health Foundation, https://honorhealthfoundation.org; American Stroke Foundation, https://americanstroke.org.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com