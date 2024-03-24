CAMPBELL, Alvis Eugene "Al"



Alvis E. Campbell, 79, a long-time resident of Atlanta, died Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Asheville, North Carolina. Al was born to James Dolphin and Matilda Fairene White Campbell in High Point, North Carolina, on June 10, 1944. He was a graduate of Guilford College (B.A. 1966) and Duke University School of Law (J.D. 1969).



Al had a long and distinguished career as a commercial real estate lawyer and business advisor. In 1969, he joined the Atlanta law firm of Hansell, Post, Brandon & Dorsey, where he served for more than 20 years as an associate and partner. Widely regarded as one of the premier commercial real estate lawyers in Atlanta, he retired from the active practice of law in 2000 as a partner with Jones Day, one of the largest law firms in the world.



Throughout most of his professional career, Al worked closely with legendary architect and developer John Portman, Jr. Beginning in the early 1970s, Al played a crucial role as Portman's primary attorney in the development of numerous iconic projects throughout the world. Shortly after his retirement from Jones Day, he joined Portman Holdings as a senior business advisor and served in that role for over 20 years. In addition to his official duties, he has provided invaluable guidance and advice to generations of the Portman family. He was revered by his colleagues for his temperament, intelligence, candor, sound judgment, fairness, pragmatism, and profound wisdom. According to Portman Holdings CEO Ambrish Baisiwala, who worked side by side with Al for more than 17 years, "Al was a deeply caring and warm person with great competence and judgment and an engaging sardonic wit that one simultaneously enjoyed and ducked from. He will be much missed and always cherished."



Al was a passionate golfer, playing almost every Thursday. Those who worked with him joked about the "All Day Meeting" block that appeared on his calendar for each Thursday.



Al was an avid outdoor enthusiast as well. He enjoyed traveling around the world with close friends for multi-day backpacking trips to scenic locales, including Mont Blanc, Camino de Santiago, New Zealand, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, the Grand Canyon, and the Blue Ridge mountains.



Al was a devoted father and husband and is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Campbell, Asheville, North Carolina; and his son John Campbell (Mackenzie) of New York City.



In lieu of flowers, Al's family asks that his memory be honored through donations to The Boyce L Ansley School in Atlanta.



A celebration of life will be held in Atlanta in April 2024 for Al's family and friends.



