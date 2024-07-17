CAMP (Spink), Joy



Joy Spink Camp, age 80, passed away on July 3, 2024. She was born on July 25, 1943. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, James Luke Spink and Edna Boston; and her brother, Jack Spink.



She is survived by her wonderful daughter, Jana; son-in-law, Aneese; and twin grandsons, Luke and Ethan, whom she loved deeply.



Joy's greatest achievement, according to her, was having her daughter, Jana. She was first and foremost a devoted and loving mother.



Joy was an accomplished entrepreneur and was also known for her charitable spirit and gave years of volunteer service to MUST Ministries, helping those in need in her community. She was a woman of immense generosity, and resilience, always ready with a joke and a helping hand. Her sense of humor brought joy to everyone around her.



In her free time, Joy loved to go to Lake Allatoona.



She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 2 PM, at Marietta First United Methodist Church.



