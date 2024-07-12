Callaway, William

CALLAWAY, Jr., William "Howard"



William Howard Callaway Jr., age 66, of Milton, GA, passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2024.



A deeply caring and loving father, grandfather, and beloved friend to many, Howard was a genuine and kind man of profound faith.



Howard was born on January 21, 1958, to William Howard Callaway and Virginia Birdsong Callaway, of Atlanta, GA. He grew up in Buckhead, GA, and attended North Fulton High School. He went on to attend Dekalb College while working in the automotive industry, where his entrepreneurial spirit ultimately led him to successfully own and operate a car dealership for many years. He met his future wife, Sandra Teal Callaway, in the early '80s. Howard and Sandee married in 1987 in Atlanta, and settled in Crabapple, GA, where they raised their two daughters, Lauren and Anna.



Howard was driven in all aspects of his life, which was reflected in his wide range of talents and interests. He had a young and adventurous spirit and loved taking trips with his family, whether it was to the north Georgia mountains, the beach, or skiing out west. He even acquired his pilot's license and loved to fly in his younger years. Howard was a natural athlete and enjoyed numerous sports, including baseball, shooting, snow skiing, all water sports, and riding his bike. There was never a University of Georgia football game he didn't try to watch. Most notably, Howard was a scratch golfer and was invited to play in several pro-amateur events; despite his incredible abilities, he was anything but serious on the course and always had fun.



Howard was a faithful attendant of North Point Community Church and his men's bible study group, where he became a stronger Christian and a wonderful example of how we should all live our lives. He was extremely involved in his community and loved connecting with people everywhere he went. You could always count on Howard to be the life of any party, known by many as "Big Howie", with a great sense of humor and love for dancing and having a good time. Above all, what he loved most was spending time with his family, particularly his children and grandchildren.



Howard is survived by his children and their families: eldest daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Brian Nahodyl, and grandson, William Nahodyl; and youngest daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Jake Karleskint, and grandson, Silas Karleskint. He is also survived by his sister, Vicki Brown, of Macon, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Callaway.



A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10 AM, at Birmingham United Methodist Church in Milton, GA (15770 Birmingham Hwy, Milton, GA 30004), with a reception to follow.



As giving back was dear to Howard's heart, we request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to North Fulton Community Charities.





