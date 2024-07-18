Obituaries

Butts, Mary

1 hour ago

BUTTS, Mary

Mrs. Mary Emma McDay Butts of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2024. The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Butts will be held today, Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Providence Baptist Church, 1773 Hawthorne Ave, College Park, GA, 30337. Rev. C. Nesbitt, Pastor; Rev. Reginald Wilborn, Eulogist. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Butts; her parents; three sisters; and one brother. She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters: Dr. Ann B. Corley, Mrs. Carol Jennette Culbreath (Alphonzo), Ms. Judy B. Smith, and Dr. Betty Y. Butts Hill; three grandchildren: Atty. Kealin M. Culbreath (Tamika), Mrs. Ramia H. Cook (David), and Mr. Brandon J. Smith; one special grandchild, Kennedy D. Corley; four great-grandchildren: Jalon, Matthew, Gabrielle, Serena; and a host of other family and friends.




