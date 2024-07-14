BURY, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Bury, 81, passed away on June 22, 2024, in Marietta, GA. Born on May 1, 1943, in Johnstown, PA, she spent her formative years in PA and MI before settling in Dana Point, CA, where she lived for 35 years. She built a fulfilling career working with BCBS Healthcare, Xerox and GE until her retirement. She moved to GA in 2014.



Known for her generosity and kindness, Pat was a loving and thoughtful individual who deeply valued her family and friends. She is survived by her siblings, JoElla Bury, Claudia Klee and James Bury; three nephews and two nieces; and four grandnephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Sophie Bury. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A graveside memorial service was held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA, on June 27, 2024. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pat may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or CHADD.



