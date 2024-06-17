Buckner, Elizabeth

BUCKNER (Cooper),



Elizabeth "Lib"



Elizabeth "Lib" Cooper Buckner, 96, passed away on June 9, 2024 (11 days shy of her 97th birthday). Lib was the youngest of eight children, on June 20, 1927, to Pinkney Cooper and Lizzie Garner Cooper in Ponce De Leon, Florida.



Lib worked as a dental hygienist early in her marriage, as well as a real estate agent for a short time however, the majority of her life she was a homemaker.



In her spare time, Lib was an avid Bridge player and was part of many groups, such as the Indian Hills Bridge Club, and a Duplicate Bridge Club. She was also involved in many other groups, such as the Sallie Mae Circle at Mt. Bethel, the Gray Lady Organization with the American Red Cross, and, for a time, was President of the Officer's Wives Club (1966). On December 19, 1948, she married the love of her life, Julian Ellie Buckner and they remained married for the next fifty-eight years before his passing. Being an Army wife to her husband, Julian, they traveled the world and lived in multiple countries, such as England, and Korea. Lib will truly be missed and was deeply loved.



She is survived by her son, Julian A. Buckner; daughters-in-law, Wanda Buckner and Joanne (Robert) Buckner; grandchildren, Brad (Jenna) Buckner, Michelle Buckner, and Kyle Buckner; great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Kaitlin) Burkett, Isabella Burkett, and Cooper Buckner; great-great-grandchildren, Carter Burkett and Crew Burkett; niece, Jan Johnson; nephew, Jack Gilliland; and many friends to cherish her memory.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Monday, July 29, 2024, at Mt. Bethel Church in Marietta, Georgia, (reception following for visitation). A private ceremony will be held at Georgia National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband, Julian.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lib Buckner's name to Mt. Bethel Church in Marietta, Georgia.



