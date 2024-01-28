BRAZELL, Eleanor J.



Eleanor J. Brazell, 87, passed away January 16, 2024 in Burlington NC, following a brief illness.



Eleanor was born to Loonie G. Johnson and Velma T. Johnson, and she was a lifelong Atlanta resident. She grew up in the Ormewood Park neighborhood and graduated from Roosevelt High School.



She was the first in her family to complete college. She majored in Art Education at Shorter College in Rome, GA and later graduated from Georgia State University with Masters and Specialist degrees in Education.



She taught for one year at Roosevelt High School. After a brief romance, she married James W. Brazell II. The couple moved to Sandy Springs and joined Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in 1960.



Eleanor stayed home with daughter Elizabeth for several years. She returned to teaching in 1969, beginning with 7th grade at Liberty Guinn Elementary School. She transferred to the newly-established Sandy Springs Middle School, where she taught visual art and Language Arts until her retirement.



Eleanor always enjoyed making works of art, including painting, sewing clothing and quilts, throwing pottery, and stained glass. She enjoyed growing flowers and watching the songbirds, squirrels, and chipmunks that visited her feeders.



Eleanor began volunteering with the Community Assistance Center when it was founded, and she continued serving community members there for over 20 years. Her retirement was filled with these pastimes as well as international and domestic travels with family members.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Wylene J. Ivie, and her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth and son-in law, Randy M. Tate of Burlington, NC; grandchildren, Christopher W. Tate of New York City and Eliana M. Tate of Burlington, NC; and several cousins, a nephew, and grandnieces.



Viewing will be Thursday, February 8, 2024 from 6-8 PM at Arlington Chapel on Allen Road in Sandy Springs. Private burial at the Rusk Family Cemetery in Cherokee County will be on Friday, February 9. Her memorial service will be at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, February 10 at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church (mvpchurch.org) or the Community Assistance Center (ourcac.org).



