Obituaries

Boorstein, Frank

1 hour ago

BOORSTEIN, Frank S.

Frank S. Boorstein, 82, of Summerville, SC, passed away Monday, June 10, 2024, at his home.

Born August 8, 1941, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Samuel Boorstein and Ellen Axelrod Boorstein. He received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami and his Juris Doctor from American University.

He served in the United States Coast Guard.

His interests led him to a career in real estate management, culminating in the position as President of Imperial Group Limited of Stone Mountain, GA.

After 47 years raising a family in Alpharetta and Marietta, GA, he and his wife relocated to Summerville, SC, to pursue his hobbies.

He was an avid golfer (achieving two holes-in-one), with a fondness for travel (road trips and international), dining, all things chocolate, and yellow legal pads.

He is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Toni Ghillani Boorstein; sons, Joel (Jeanne) of Suwanee, GA; Joshua (Elizabeth Grossman) of Washington, DC; Daniel (Kjerstin) of Anchorage, Alaska; Eli (Emily) of Kennesaw, GA; and five grandchildren, Oliver, Erin, Benton, Linnea, and Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Edward and Alvin.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: ajc staff

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest

Credit: File

Cole, Judith
1h ago
DiGeronimo, Anthony
1h ago
Fields, Donnis
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.