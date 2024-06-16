BOORSTEIN, Frank S.



Frank S. Boorstein, 82, of Summerville, SC, passed away Monday, June 10, 2024, at his home.



Born August 8, 1941, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Samuel Boorstein and Ellen Axelrod Boorstein. He received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami and his Juris Doctor from American University.



He served in the United States Coast Guard.



His interests led him to a career in real estate management, culminating in the position as President of Imperial Group Limited of Stone Mountain, GA.



After 47 years raising a family in Alpharetta and Marietta, GA, he and his wife relocated to Summerville, SC, to pursue his hobbies.



He was an avid golfer (achieving two holes-in-one), with a fondness for travel (road trips and international), dining, all things chocolate, and yellow legal pads.



He is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Toni Ghillani Boorstein; sons, Joel (Jeanne) of Suwanee, GA; Joshua (Elizabeth Grossman) of Washington, DC; Daniel (Kjerstin) of Anchorage, Alaska; Eli (Emily) of Kennesaw, GA; and five grandchildren, Oliver, Erin, Benton, Linnea, and Thomas.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Edward and Alvin.



