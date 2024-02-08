BOMGARDNER, Don A.



Don A. Bomgardner, 91, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on January 30, 2024, from complications of rapidly developing dementia. He was surrounded by family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Opal Bomgardner; his brother, B. Gene Bomgardner; his son, Steve Bomgardner; and his granddaughter, Kendall C. Smith. He is survived by his wife, Kay Every Bomgardner (to whom he was married for 67 years); his three daughters, Lisa Bomgardner (Ray), Julie B. Smith (Howard) and Kristi B. Canaan (Jerry); his five granddaughters, Reed Canaan, Gwen Smith (Cisco), Lauren Mauney, Allie Smith, and Morgan Canaan; as well as two great-granddaughters, Bella and Amberly Smith.



Don was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on September 23, 1932. His family moved often, living in several states because his father was career Army. After graduating from Bel Air High School in Maryland, he attended the University of Georgia, pledging KA and still receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1956. He would sneak Varsity hotdogs to Kay through a dorm window. They married in June of 1956. The Varsity works every time. Don joined the Coast Guard and served four years as an Officer. They lived in Astoria, Oregon and Encino, California, where two of their daughters were born before returning to Atlanta to put down roots. This cross-country trip was in a VW bug before air conditioning, seatbelts, or GPS. Now that is commitment to the Bulldogs!



Early on in Atlanta, Don was a real estate developer, developing subdivisions such as Smoke Rise and Chartwell in the Stone Mountain area.



Later he joined Harry Norman Realtors as a residential real estate broker.



Don officially retired from real estate sales at the age of 70 but it did not slow him down. Don and Kay traveled to 26 countries. Don put together the travel scrapbooks after every trip thus cataloging their adventures.



Through the years they renovated several homes in Atlanta. They also renovated a beach cottage on Saint Simons, where they hosted many friends and family. Their last renovation was a former apple barn in Clayton, GA. In addition to renovation, Don's interest included music. In high school, he played the organ in the Army Chemical Center Chapel in Maryland. He played the piano in a combo all through college. He played Christmas carols for this family every December. Don spent a lifetime as an avid collector of music. He loved to frequent any and all Goodwill stores for bargain vinyl. His collection of over 2,000 vinyl albums remains alphabetized and categorized. He also worked with wood, building furniture for his children and grandchildren along with a tudor style dollhouse, a playhouse and treehouse.



He loved working puzzles and collecting hats. His family contributed to this hobby by bringing him hats from their trips in addition to his travel. One of his favorite hats simply says Life is Good which reflects Don's attitude towards life. He collected a small bottle of sand from each country that he visited. The bottles traveled easily. His sand collection is displayed throughout the beach house.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Allan Folk School, 237 Camp Mikell Court Toccoa, GA 30577 or to a charity of your choice.



A memorial service and reception will be held on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM, at the Cathedral of St. Philip.



