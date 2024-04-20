BLOOM, James



James David Bloom, known affectionately to friends and family as Jim, passed away peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer on Monday April 15, 2024, in Conyers, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexandria and Canfield Bloom; brother, Dawson Bloom; and sister, Ella Crowley. Born on November 13, 1934, in Newark, New Jersey, Jim's vibrant spirit and joy for life left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, stepfather, cousin, and uncle.



Jim's life was one of service and dedication. After earning a Political Science degree from Drew University and a Masters in Public Administration from Indiana University, he embarked on a career that would span over three decades as a management executive at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. His commitment to public health was unwavering, and his contributions to the field were far-reaching.



At home, Jim's heart belonged to his beloved wife, Peggy Mayo Bloom, who stood by his side in every chapter of their lives together. His love and guidance were a beacon for his daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Bloom Hodges and her husband, Joe. Jim was a cherished grandfather to Joseph Hodges and his wife, Caitlin Maggio, and to granddaughter, Aleksandra Lesher and her husband, Zac. His role as a stepfather to Scott Stoudenmire, his wife Lindsay, and their sons Austin and Cody was embraced with the same warmth and affection he extended to all his family. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he adored.



Beyond his professional and family life, Jim was a man of many passions. An artist at heart, he found solace and expression through drawing and painting. He was always eager to share his love for dancing, whether clogging, square dancing or cutting a rug on the dance floor. Nature was another of Jim's sanctuaries. He kept a beautiful yard with flowers and birds always in abundance, working as hard as he did in the office when working outside. An avid fisherman and sailor, he spent countless hours on the water, whether it was a peaceful lake or the open sea, often accompanied by the sounds of birds which he could identify by their calls alone. His love for birdwatching was just one aspect of his profound appreciation for the natural world. Jim's friends and colleagues remember him as a man of integrity, humor, and intelligence.



He was a mentor to many and a role model for his daughter and grandchildren, always ready to share his knowledge and experience. His laughter was infectious, his counsel sought after, and his presence a comfort to those around him. As we say goodbye to Jim, we celebrate a life lived fully and with great purpose. His legacy is not only in the work he accomplished and the art he created but in the love he gave and the lives he touched. He will be remembered for his unwavering support, his boundless enthusiasm, and his ability to inspire those around him to strive for the best in themselves. Jim Bloom's life was a testament to the power of dedication, love, and joy. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Though he has left this world, his spirit will continue to guide and uplift us, just as it did throughout his remarkable life.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 4:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, Georgia. The family will receive friends an hour prior. And a reception will follow the service until 6:30 PM.





