BELL, Sara Bradley



Sara Bradley Bell, 99, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2024 at her home in Marietta.



Sara Emma Norton was born to William Homer Norton and Emma Garland Norton on February 12, 1925, in Gordon County Georgia. At age 4, she and her older sister, Flora, were orphaned and sent to live at the Georgia Baptist Children's Home in Hapeville. She attended Hapeville High School and upon graduation in 1944, left the home and got a job at Ft. McPherson ordering supplies for the Army PX system.



Sara married William Harris "Bill" Bradley February 12, 1946 on her 21st birthday. They had three children.



Sara worked at several jobs over her career including: Dykes High School in North Atlanta, the Cricket Shop on West Paces Ferry Road and for Davison's Department Store. Her last employment was at Mabry Middle School where she worked in the kitchen for 5 ½ years. She was their number one made-from-scratch yeast roll baker. She also made pies and cakes. She retired at age 62.



Her first husband, Harris "Bill" Bradley, died on February 12, 1987. Sara later married Earl Bell of Smyrna, the 24th of November, 1978. They were married for 17 years until his death in November 1997.



Sara was an exceptionally compassionate, caring, and generous person, and the best mother anyone could ever hope for. She was known by her joyous, uplifting love of life, and genuine love for her family and her countless friends. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the Sandy Plains Baptist Church where she made a lot of really close friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William Homer Norton and Emma Garlin Norton; sister, Flora White; husbands, William H. Bradley, Earl E. Bell; and son, William Homer "Billy" who died in an accident, November 29, 1978 at the age of 27.



Sara's family includes her daughter, Lynn Bradley Pugmire of Marietta; Rev. Dennis Bradley (LeAnne) of Ankeny, Iowa; 6 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



A graveside service will be Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 2:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Sara's memory to Georgia Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268.





