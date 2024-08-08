Belin, Bishop Henry

BELIN, Jr., Bishop Henry



September 9, 1927 - July 31, 2024



Bishop Henry Allen Belin Jr., 96, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on July 31, 2024. A pillar of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Bishop Belin served as the 104th Bishop of the AME Church and left an indelible mark on African Methodism through his decades of dedicated service.



Born in Louisiana to Mrs. Beatrice Boney Belin and Rev. Henry Allen Belin Sr., Bishop Belin was steeped in the AME tradition from an early age. He received his undergraduate degree from Campbell College in Baker, Louisiana, and a Master of Arts degree from the Lampton School of Religion in Jackson, Mississippi.



Bishop Belin's ministry was characterized by growth and innovation. He pastored, remodeled, and built churches in both the 8th and 13th Episcopal Districts, with Payne Chapel in Nashville, Tennessee standing as a notable achievement. His leadership extended beyond the pulpit, as he also served as a presiding elder in the 8th Episcopal District.



In 1972, Bishop Belin was elected Secretary-Treasurer of the AME Church Sunday School Union at the General Conference in Dallas, Texas. During his tenure, he orchestrated the purchase of land and construction of a new million-dollar headquarters for the publication of vital religious materials. He also oversaw the remodeling of the John Avery Apartment Complex, owned by the Sunday School Union.



As the publisher for African Methodism, Bishop Belin brought numerous influential works to print, including Cecil Cone's "Identity in Crisis in Black Theology," George Champion's "Pastor's Manual," and George Sewell's "Where Are You Going?" He contributed significantly to preserving and disseminating AME history through publications like Howard Gregg's "The History of the AME Church" and Robert H. Reid, Jr.'s "Irony of African American History." A crowning achievement of his publishing career was the compilation and distribution of the AME Church Bicentennial Hymnal in 1984.



Elected the 104th Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church at the 1984 General Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, Bishop Belin went on to preside over the 15th, 16th, 12th, 3rd, and 7th Episcopal Districts before his retirement. His leadership touched countless lives across multiple regions.



For over 59 years, Bishop Belin was married to his beloved wife, Episcopal Supervisor, the late Mrs. Lucinda Crawford Belin. Their partnership in life and ministry was a testament to their shared dedication to the church and its people.



He is survived by his children, all ministers in the AME Church, Rev. Dr. Henry A. (Rita) Belin III, Pastor of First AME Church, Bethel, Harlem NY; Rev. Dr. Toni L. Belin (Raymond) Ingram, Presiding Elder of the Augusta North District; Rev. Dr. Roderick D. Belin, President/Publisher of the AMEC Publishing House; and Rev. Lynne Denise Burkhead, Comfort and Care Pastor of Turner Chapel AME Church, Marietta GA.



The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30317. A public viewing will take place at 9:00 AM prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Westview Abbey and Mausoleum, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30310.



Bishop Belin's legacy of faith, leadership, and service, alongside his late wife, will continue to inspire generations within the AME Church and beyond. His contributions to African American theology, church administration, and religious education have left an enduring impact on the landscape of American Christianity.





