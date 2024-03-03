BEELITZ, Georgene A.



Georgene A. Beelitz, age 78, of Milton, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Vassar (Greg); grandchildren, Ian, Lily, Mason, Maddy and Katie. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Beelitz; son, Jeremy Beelitz; and sister, Maureen Sweet.



Georgene was born on July 3, 1945 in Bayonne, NJ to the late George and Paula Langan (Kolakowski). She was a homemaker while her children were young and then pursued a career in home healthcare, where she cared for elderly people in their time of need. Georgene enjoyed a wonderful life in New Jersey before moving to Florida and then Georgia. Georgene loved life and was a breath of fresh air to everyone that knew her. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, family and friends, gambling in Atlantic City, cheering on the New York Yankees and supporting her grandchildren in their various activities.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to -St. Jude's Children's Hospital. stjude.org



