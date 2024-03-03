Obituaries

Beelitz, Georgene

1 hour ago

BEELITZ, Georgene A.

Georgene A. Beelitz, age 78, of Milton, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Vassar (Greg); grandchildren, Ian, Lily, Mason, Maddy and Katie. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Beelitz; son, Jeremy Beelitz; and sister, Maureen Sweet.

Georgene was born on July 3, 1945 in Bayonne, NJ to the late George and Paula Langan (Kolakowski). She was a homemaker while her children were young and then pursued a career in home healthcare, where she cared for elderly people in their time of need. Georgene enjoyed a wonderful life in New Jersey before moving to Florida and then Georgia. Georgene loved life and was a breath of fresh air to everyone that knew her. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, family and friends, gambling in Atlantic City, cheering on the New York Yankees and supporting her grandchildren in their various activities.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to -St. Jude's Children's Hospital. stjude.org

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents17h ago

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

‘A Different World’ cast visits Atlanta University Center during HBCU tour
8h ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
US says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas now must decide
7h ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Falcons strength coach speaks against low NFLPA report grade
12h ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Falcons strength coach speaks against low NFLPA report grade
12h ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Tillman, Burton
1h ago
Langston, Emily
1h ago
Stevens, Harry
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals