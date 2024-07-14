Obituaries

Bederman, Jolayne

1 hour ago

BEDERMAN, Jolayne

Jolayne J. Bederman, 93, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Jolayne was born on November 7, 1930, in Minnesota to David and Irma Jacobson. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Minnesota and pursued a career as a librarian. Jolayne was an avid traveler, an exceptional cook and a collector of cookbooks.

Jolayne was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Sanford Bederman; and her son, Dr. David Bederman. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lorre Cuzze; and her granddaughter, Dr. Annelise Bederman.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 20, at Dressler's Chapel, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/

