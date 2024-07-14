BEDERMAN, Jolayne



Jolayne J. Bederman, 93, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Jolayne was born on November 7, 1930, in Minnesota to David and Irma Jacobson. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Minnesota and pursued a career as a librarian. Jolayne was an avid traveler, an exceptional cook and a collector of cookbooks.



Jolayne was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Sanford Bederman; and her son, Dr. David Bederman. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lorre Cuzze; and her granddaughter, Dr. Annelise Bederman.



A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 20, at Dressler's Chapel, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



