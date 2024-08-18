BECKNELL, Joseph Knox



Beloved father, grandfather, and coach, Joseph "Joe" Knox Becknell passed away on August 12, 2024. An Atlanta native, Joe was born on July 4, 1938, to DeEtte Knox and Joseph Baylus Becknell. Joe grew up in Virginia-Highlands and attended the NAPS school and Grady High School before ultimately graduating from The Westminster Schools in 1955. He went on to play baseball as a pitcher at Mercer University where he was also a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. After a knee injury on the Mercer Bears team, Joe discovered the sport which would become his life's passion—tennis.



Tennis led Joe to a place that would be his home for many years, the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center. It was there that he met many of his longtime friends and tennis partners including John Skogstad, Jerry Caldwell, Larry Shippey, Ralph Foster, Ralph Foster, Jr. "Hot Dog", Bitsy Grant, Bobby Dodd, Terrell McElheney, Richard Howell, and Bill Shippey—just to name a few. In 1968, just ten years into his new sport, Joe won the Atlanta City Amateur Open. It would be only the beginning of his incredible tennis career, which included many notable accomplishments. In 1977, Joe won the State 35 and Over Doubles Championship with Georgia Tech's legendary football coach Bobby Dodd, who was sixty-eight years old at the time. Joe and Coach Dodd were highlighted in Sports Illustrated's "Faces in the Crowd" feature. Joe won eighteen state championships and four National Doubles Championships in the 55 and over division with partner John Skogstad. He achieved a #1 National Ranking in Men's 45 Doubles in 1985 with partner Jerry Caldwell and a #1 National Ranking in Men's 50 Doubles in 1992 with John Skogstad.



In 1996, Joe was inducted into the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame. He continued to play into his later years with his longtime friend and "brother" Michael Blass, with whom he won several titles, including the Dekalb Tennis Center Men's 50 Doubles Championship. Joe taught tennis in Atlanta for over fifty-eight years, serving as the Director of Tennis at the Carl Sanders Buckhead YMCA before his retirement in 2007. Ten years later, the YMCA dedicated The Joe Becknell Tennis Center in his honor. Joe continued to teach his friends and family after his retirement up until the last few weeks of his life.



Not captured by this list of impressive accomplishments is Joe's boundless spirit of generosity, kindness, and love. He showered his loved ones with gifts, nicknames, lengthy texts, "Joeisms" and many, many emojis. Tennis was no match for Joe's love, attention and focus when his only daughter, Melanie, was born. She became the center of his universe and remained there through her adulthood. Joe was tirelessly dedicated to her with his time, actions, and words. Later as a grandfather, Joe channeled that same trademark energy into being "Joedaddy" to Reese, Maggie, and Avery. He was available at a moment's notice for childcare, carpool pickups, and dog sitting his grandpuppy Spencer. Joe was a permanent fixture at each of his granddaughters' soccer and softball games, theatre productions, dance recitals and of course, tennis matches. To be a part of Joe's world was to feel valued and appreciated, whether you were fortunate enough to be a close friend or just someone he encountered on his journey. He left deep footprints on our hearts, and we will never be the same.



He was preceded by his parents, DeEtte Knox and Joseph Baylus Becknell; and his beloved "brother," Michael Blass.



He is survived by his daughter, Melanie; and son-in law, Vinod Paidipalli; and his greatest treasures, his three granddaughters, Reese (13), Maggie (10) and Avery (8).



A celebration of his wonderful life will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday, August 19, at H.M Patterson- Oglethorpe at 4550 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319. There will be a visitation immediately preceding the service at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carl Sanders YMCA: https://ymcaofmetroatlanta.givingfuel.com/joe-becknell-memorial





