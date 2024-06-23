BAUCHSPIES, Karin



Karin Wiel (Jørgensen) Bauchspies of Atlanta, Georgia, peacefully passed into Heaven on June 13, 2024, after a recurrence of congestive heart failure. She was surrounded by the love of her family and the assurance she would be with us again one day.



Karin was born in Oslo, Norway, on December 16, 1935. Her birth was the first of many gifts her life would become as this was the birthdate she shared with her father. Karin was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Williams Bauchspies, Colonel, US Army (Ret.); her parents, Asbjørn Wiel Jørgensen and Borghild Louise Wiel (Aspestrand) Jørgensen; and her brother, Svein Wiel Jørgensen. She is survived by sister, Gunn Lunde of Høvik, Norway; her 3 children, Karin Ann Kilday of Monterey, Virginia, Robert Williams Bauchspies, Jr., and wife Ylva of Warrenton, Virginia, and Donna Louise Kotke and husband David of Atlanta, Georgia. Karin is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Ryan Donnelly and wife, Mary Kathryne, Tyler Donnelly, Shannon Donnelly and her partner, Caleb, Julian Bauchspies and fiancée Haley, William (Liam) Bauchspies, Henry Bauchspies; and great-grandchildren, Sloane, Sylvie and Kathryne.



Karin enjoyed a very happy childhood in Norway, loved school, her friends, knitting and painting. In her early 20's, she served as the secretary to the Ambassador of Norway in Ankara, Turkey. During that time, while on a blind date set up by a friend, she met her future husband, Robert (Bob), a handsome US Army Lieutenant. After marrying at the embassy and then relocating to the United States, Karin proudly obtained her US citizenship. Together, she and Bob enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage before his passing, having served numerous tours of military duty followed by an active retirement in Alpharetta, Georgia. Of her many travels, Karin loved Hawaii most of all and treasured her time living in Honolulu.



Karin was a member of Cross of Life Lutheran Church in Roswell, Georgia. A memorial service for Karin will be held on July 18th at Christ Church in Alexandria, Virginia. At a later date, she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, alongside her husband. Our grateful family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Karin's favorite charity, Wounded Warriors, or to the charity of your choice.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com