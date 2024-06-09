Obituaries

Bashiri, Ali

2 hours ago

BASHIRI, Ali

Al Bashiri, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on June 2, 2024, his 71st birthday. Born in 1953 in Tehran, Iran, Al achieved many accomplishments throughout his life. He was a professional soccer player, playing for Rah Ahan and Eghbal football clubs, before an injury ended his career. He received his bachelor's degree at the College of Accounting in Tehran, before moving to the US where he earned his MBA at Mississippi State. Al was also a FIFA-certified level 1 soccer coach and a successful businessman, owning and operating Altobeli's restaurant for 35 years.

Al was known for his humor, compassion, and impact on others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.

He is survived by Shahrzad, his wife of 46 years; daughters, Pegah and Shabnam; granddaughters, Jordana and Ava; and brother, Amir.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Sunday, June 9 at the Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta from 1 PM - 4 PM.

