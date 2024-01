BARNETT (KLARP), Margaret "Maggie"



Finally at rest, Margaret (Barry) Klarp Barnett died comfortably in her home in Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 with more details to come. Please contact Hannah Barnett at 404-242-4356 for details.



