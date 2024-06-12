BARDEN, Graham Alton



On the evening of June 3, 2024, Graham Alton Barden of Flowery Branch, died unexpectedly at the young age of 23. He was born December 28, 2000, to Jenny and Tim Barden and grew up in Buford, GA. Graham was loving, creative, adventurous, very intelligent, hard-working and had a beautiful smile, especially when he was being mischievous. Graham was a free spirit! Graham loved the Lord, his family and friends deeply. He made everyone he spoke to feel special. Graham loved animals, hiking, biking, traveling, camping, being outdoors in the fresh air (rain or shine), lake life, skateboarding, The Grateful Dead, and most recently riding his motorcycle. He was enthusiastic about his interests. He found his passion in working on cars, motorcycles and was attending the Marine Mechanic program at Lanier Technical College. He said "I want to be known for the quality in my work, it's (what I learned from) my childhood legos that I'm able to grow old doing." Graham was very meticulous in all his work. He loved the annual family beach trips, the Buttrill fishing and hunting trips, especially the quail hunt, usually bringing home birds for his mom to cook. Graham was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Jack Barber. He is survived by his mother, Jenny (David) DeCelles; father, Tim (Sherry) Barden; brother, Colton Barden; grandparents, Barbara Buttrill Barber, Joyce and Pierce Barden; aunt, Betsy (Toby) Barber; uncle John (Alisa) Barber; cousins, Kylie, Brad, Chandler and Amanda; aunt Anita (Ronnie) Payne; cousins, Cristian, Hannah; aunt, Marie (Greg) Fanning; cousins, Austin and Kayley; and very special friends, Megan Rowe and Rushil Moonesinghe.



We will miss Graham's beautiful soul every day, may he shine his light upon us from Heaven.



In lieu of flowers, donations towards a scholarship to Lanier Technical College in his memory is requested, https://www.laniertechfoundation.org/give. Place "In memory of Graham Barden" in the comment section.



We will have a memorial Celebrating Graham's Life on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Church on the Hill, 4600 Nelson Brogdon Blvd., Sugar Hill, GA 30518. Visitation 10:00 AM-11:30 AM, Service 11:30 AM-12:00 PM. Everyone is invited to join us for lunch at the church immediately following the service.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com