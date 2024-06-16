BANKOFF, Joseph R.



Joseph Rendleman Bankoff died June 10, 2024, at his home in Atlanta after a yearlong battle with clear cell sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He showed bravery and generosity until the end, expressing gratitude to his wife, children, and friends for their support and love. His family, friends, and the numerous individuals he inspired, supported, and mentored with unwavering care will deeply feel his absence.



Joe had an enormous impact on multiple facets of the Atlanta community without ever seeking widespread public appreciation for his accomplishments. But those in the know, knew. He exemplified Robert Woodruff's creed: "There is no limit to what a man can do or how far he can go if he doesn't mind who gets the credit." Joe's 50 years of leadership, dedication, and achievement have left an indelible mark on his family and the Atlanta region.



Throughout his life, Joe followed his own path, which was nontraditional, to be sure. He often described himself as a recovering lawyer, a failed arts executive, or a fake academic when, in fact, he excelled in all those careers. His expertise ranged across law and policy, economic development, government legislation, fiscal planning, education, nonprofit management, and global issues.



Joe was born on December 22, 1945, in Newark, New Jersey, to S. George Bankoff and Mary Jo Rendleman Bankoff. He and his sister grew up in Terre Haute, Indiana. He received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Purdue University with a plan to become an electrical engineer, but his work on the student newspaper reoriented him to focus on the challenges of understanding and communicating an issue. This early capacity to ferret out the real problem behind an apparent problem served Joe from the courtroom to the boardroom. A summer internship at The Atlanta Constitution, where he was noticed and mentored by the then editor Ralph McGill, was seminal in his trajectory and decision to attend law school and settle in Atlanta. After graduating from the University of Illinois College of Law and a clerkship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Joe returned to Atlanta.



In his unique manner, Joe began his career at the law firm King & Spalding by walking into the firm in 1972 wearing a sharp bow tie, carrying his resume, and requesting an interview. During his early years at the firm, Joe combined his love for the press and law by focusing on media and First Amendment law. He represented networks, major national newspapers, and other media outlets in various disputes, including a successful trip to the Supreme Court of the United States in 1975 in a landmark First Amendment case.



While at King & Spalding, Joe was inspired by extraordinary and diverse senior partners and made lifelong friends with his contemporary partners and associates. Most notably, he had the good fortune to meet his wife, Lisa Herron, a formidable force who became an integral partner in all aspects of their ventures. This included raising a family, paddling whitewater, entertaining clients, leading community philanthropic ventures, and traveling the world throughout their nearly 50 years of marriage. In 1981, their family grew with the arrival of their son, Christopher Ford, followed three years later by their daughter, Margaret Ann.



In 1992, he and his family relocated to Europe while he was on a sabbatical from the law firm. He had accepted an appointment as a visiting scholar at the Max Planck Institute for Intellectual Property & Competition Law in Munich, Germany. At the institute, he worked on developing the European Union's Satellite and Cable Directive.



On his return to Atlanta, he founded King & Spalding's Intellectual Property practice. When Atlanta secured the 1996 Olympics, Joe provided counsel to Atlanta's Olympic committee and negotiated the television and other media contracts that provided substantial funding for Atlanta's games. He also persuaded the composer John Williams to write and conduct the music for the Opening Ceremonies and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to perform it. The symphonic fanfare "Summon the Heroes" still heralds the arrival of the Olympics. For his work revising media rights to anticipate the growth of the global Internet, he was awarded the International Olympic Committee's Centennial Medal for distinguished service to the international Olympic movement in 1995.



Joe had a longtime commitment to the Atlanta Symphony, including serving on its board and leading the search for a new conductor, successfully bringing Michael Spanos and Donald Runnicles to co-lead the Symphony. In 2006, after 34 years at King & Spalding, he was persuaded to embark on an entirely new vocation as President and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center, the umbrella organization for the Atlanta Symphony, the High Museum of Art, and the Alliance Theater.



After six years at the Woodruff Arts Center, where he successfully guided the Center through the recession and a musicians' strike, Joe contemplated retirement; instead, he changed careers again and was named Chair of the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech. The jump to Tech was not unexpected, as Joe previously held leadership roles with the College of Computing, the Georgia Tech Research Institute, and the Georgia Center for Advanced Telecommunications Technologies. With the School of International Affairs for more than ten years, he traveled, explored, and lectured on a wide range of global challenges—from innovation of ecosystems to economic development—from China to Europe.



Joe was inspired by the generosity of spirit and support from many, including his grandfather, Ford Rendleman, his mother, Mary Jo Rendleman Bankoff, and Ralph McGill. Their examples resulted in his modeling to colleagues that there was always enough time to be helpful, whether about work, a project outside of work, or advice to younger colleagues. He never turned away an opportunity to listen and participate, spending countless hours mentoring and guiding upcoming regional leaders who will continue to shape our community.



Of course, Joe's children also benefited from his example. He embraced and celebrated their divergent choices—whether of schools or careers—and could not have been prouder or more loving. Over time, his strong commitment to his career had an impact on his family life. While often arriving at the last minute, he always made time to be with his family. He was frequently seen on a porch, overlooking his family at a beach or the lake, reading legal briefs. Eventually, Christopher and Margaret lovingly taught him "how to vacation" by leaving his fax machine at home.



One of Joe's abiding passions was music. A weekly diversion was the Atlanta Symphony, where he and Lisa had season tickets for decades and attended every Thursday night. As he grew too ill to attend concerts, several members of the Symphony brought music to his home with periodic performances of small ensembles. Joe also loved flying. In recent years, he moved from propeller planes to gliders, embracing the thrill of soaring quietly through the skies like a giant bird. He especially liked soaring in the Colorado mountains. Always supportive of Joe's endeavors, Lisa uncomplainingly hauled his glider in a trailer back and forth across the country to make that possible. He also loved studying the stars at Lake Burton and paddling with Lisa on the lakes and streams of Algonquin, Canada.



Joe provided leadership for a long list of organizations beyond Georgia Tech and the Woodruff Arts Center, including, to name just a few: the National CASA Board (Chair), the Midtown Alliance (Chair), the Georgia Foreign Trade Zone, the Fulton County Arts Council, the First Amendment Foundation, United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta, and Atlanta Legal Aid Society (President). Joe received many accolades, including the Justice Robert Benham Award for Lifetime Service by the State Bar of Georgia (2014), the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Award for Lifetime Public Service (2013), the City of Atlanta Phoenix Award (2012), the Emory University Public Interest Committee Award (2007), the State Bar of Georgia Intellectual Property Section Lifetime Achievement Award (2007), and the Atlanta Regional Commission's Harry West Visionary Leadership Award (2023).



Joe is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Herron Bankoff; and their children, Christopher Ford Bankoff (Ananda Bankoff) of Los Angeles, and Margaret Ann Bankoff Arreola (Juan Enrique Arreola) of Denver; four grandchildren, William Bankoff, Adeline Bankoff, Enrique Arreola, and Joaquin Arreola; his sister, Elizabeth Ann Bankoff (Jim Zuehl) of Wilmette, Illinois; his half-brother, Jay Michael Bankoff of Chicago; and his stepmother, Elaine Bankoff of Evanston, Illinois.



There will be a private family service for Joe, followed by a celebration of his life at a later date. For those who wish to honor Joe, the family suggests a contribution to the Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 or www.woodruffcenter.org; National Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), 100 West Harrison Street, North Tower, Suite 500, Seattle, WA 98119; or Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc., 760 Spring Street, NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308 or gatech.edu.



