Baisden, Carolyn

BAISDEN, Rev. Carolyn Saunders



Rev. Carolyn Saunders Baisden transitioned from labor to reward on April 29, 2024, after an extended period of chronic illness.



A native of Atlanta, GA, Rev. Baisden was born on June 8, 1941, to Rev. Elijah Saunders, Sr., and Annie Lou Gaither Saunders. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Elijah Saunders, Sr., and Annie Lou Gaither Saunders; her brothers, Elijah "Bobby" Saunders, Jr., Sinclair Saunders, Sr., Hoover Saunders, and Cromwell Saunders; and sisters, Gloria Saunders, Eleanor Saunders, and Florence Saunders Williams.



Rev. Baisden was a proud graduate of Morris Brown College, where she graduated with honors, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She was also a proud graduate of Georgia State University, where she graduated with a Master of Education degree with a concentration in Specific Learning Disabilities.



Rev. Baisden retired from the Atlanta Public Schools System after working 30+ years as a regular classroom teacher and evaluator of students for students with Specific Learning Disabilities. After accepting her call to ministry, Rev. Baisden matriculated through the Gammon Theological Seminary at the Interdenominational Theological Center, where she graduated with honors with a Master of Divinity degree in 2004.



After her graduation from seminary, Rev. Baisden served in ministry for 20+ years as an Associate Minister at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, and as an Associate Minister and ordained Elder at Shaw Temple AME Zion Church. Additionally, she trained and served as a Resident Chaplain with the Emory Healthcare Center for Pastoral Services. Prior to her period of extended illness, Rev. Baisden served as a Visiting Chaplain at Signature HealthCARE of Buckhead, where she conducted a monthly interfaith worship service and provided pastoral support for residents, staff, and family members.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter and former caregiver, Monique Carol Baisden; her brother-in-law, Alvin Williams, Sr; her longtime caregiver and niece, Latrice Westbury; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, friends, and loved ones.



Funeral services have been entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA. The Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. A public viewing will be held before the service from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com.





