David Lete Bagayeghe was born to the families of Barile Blessing Tor and Dum Felo Bagayeghe on Sunday, July 24, 2016. He passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Home going services for David Lete Bagayeghe of Norcross, Georgia will be held Friday, April 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Boston's Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 5644 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. (404) 228-1067.



