Aven, Carl

In memory of a man whose zest for life was matched only by his generosity and creativity. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Carl Aven, has departed from us just ten minutes shy of his 89th birthday.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Bonna Lee Metzger Aven; and their eight children, Kelly Oberg, Paula Allen, Patricia Russell, Julie Aven, Carla Aven Breakwell, Leigh-Ann Stewart, Laura Brooks, and James Aven. He is also remembered fondly by his sister, Joyce Vermilyea; and leaves behind a legacy cherished by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Born in San Diego, he was one of three children in a Navy household, experiencing the transient life of post-Great War America before his family eventually settled in Minneapolis, MN. He pursued his education at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN.



After marrying the love of his life, Bonna, he relocated south to Lake Park, Florida. There, he co-founded the Grator Gator on Singer Island and Big Dollar in Jupiter, while also serving as town commissioner.



A devout Catholic and known for his quick wit and infectious laughter, Carl was a jokester who greeted everyone with a smile, leaving a lasting impression on those who crossed his path. His involvement with his childrens' sports was more than just coaching; it was a passion that made him an indelible figure in the sports community. Through years of mentoring and coaching, he touched countless lives, leaving behind a legacy of sportsmanship and camaraderie.



Resourceful and practical, there wasn't a problem that couldn't be solved with a little ingenuity and a roll of duct tape.



His impact extended beyond Florida to Roswell, GA, where he was actively involved in the community. Retired from Merril Lynch after a 40 year career as a VP. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, lent his voice as a football announcer for the Hornets on Friday nights, and served as a dedicated school bus driver for 10 years.



Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us, reminding us to approach life with humor, kindness, and an unwavering determination to overcome any obstacle.



