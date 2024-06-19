AUTRY, Andrew "Andy" Randolph, PhD



It is with great sadness we announce the death of Andrew "Andy" Randolph Autry of Stone Mountain, who died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on June 12, 2024. Andy was preceded in death by his father, Amos "Pete" Autry; and his mother, Margaret B. Autry. Andy is survived by his brother, Edward Autry and wife, Hannah, Memphis, Tennessee; nieces, Abigail Grace Autry, Winter Park, Florida, and Mary Elizabeth Autry, Memphis, Tennessee; his former and beloved sister-in-law, Mary Autry, Memphis, Tennessee; a large and caring extended family, many wonderful and cherished friends, and countless esteemed colleagues.



Andy was born on August 29, 1964, in Stone Mountain, Georgia. After graduating from Stone Mountain High School, Andy attended The University of Georgia where he excelled in his undergraduate studies. Andy continued his education, and through hard work and diligence, earned a Ph.D. in Microbiology from The University of Georgia. Andy returned to the Atlanta area where he utilized his virtuosity in a lifelong career of public service at the CDC.



Andy not only possessed intellect and brilliance, but a caring, humble heart and magnetic personality. Perhaps this is why Andy so easily made many new friends over the decades, but always remained close with those from his childhood.



Even when battling for his own life, Andy made sure his mother's needs were looked after; that his nieces received flowers on Valentine's Day; that his brother received regular phone calls just to check in on life. These are but a few examples of how Andy cared for his friends and family. His actions were not out of obligation, but were a reflection of his heart and the love he felt for others.



Andy fought the good fight and he finished his race. Andy was loved by all who knew him, and will be deeply missed by many. Blessed are those who call Andy a brother and friend.



Visitation will be at Wages and Sons Funeral Home, Stone Mountain, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM; the Funeral Service at Wages and Sons - Stone Mountain Chapel from 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM; and a final graveside service and burial at Stone Mountain Cemetery from 2:45 PM – 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta or Shriners Hospitals for Children.



