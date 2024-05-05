Austin, John

AUSTIN , Jr., John Paul



John P. Austin, Jr., the cherished elder son of the esteemed J. Paul Austin and Jeane W. Austin of Atlanta, GA, passed away on April 28, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born in 1951, John was raised in Atlanta and received his education at Westminster, Culver Military Academy, and the University of Virginia.



A visionary and pioneer, John and his wife, Kris, ventured to British Columbia, Canada in the mid-1970s, where he founded two companies and embarked on a journey of ministerial outreach. His entrepreneurial spirit and compassionate heart enriched the lives of all those he encountered at home and around the world. Beyond his professional endeavors, John was an avid equestrian, and his care for organic farming and cattle ranching spoke to his deep connection to the land.



Above all else, John's greatest passions were God and Family. His unwavering devotion to his faith and his loved ones served as a beacon of inspiration to all who knew him. John leaves behind a loving wife of 53 years, Kris Austin, and a legacy of love and strength in his seven children, Deborah Kunz (deceased), Rebecca McCord, J. Paul Austin III, Elizabeth Harris, Abigail Donaldson, Karen Austin, and Jessica Hoheisel; along with 19 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. His guidance and eternal love has empowered his children to create their own legacies.



As we celebrate his life, we honor the profound impact he had on the world around him. If a man guides even one of his fellow men to the path of goodness, he is a great man. John guided many to this path.



John P. Austin, Jr., will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts and memories of those he leaves behind. May he rest in eternal joy and peace.



