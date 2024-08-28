ASHWORTH, Charles



Charles William Ashworth, age 85, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2024 at home surrounded by his loving family.



Charles was born January 9, 1939 to Leroy and Mae Jo Ashworth of Dacula, GA, and was the oldest of three sons. He learned early the importance of hard work from the time he spent with his father working on their family farm as well as delivering newspapers by horseback during his youth. As a teenager he would hitchhike to the Button Gwinnett Hotel in Lawrenceville, where he worked at the grill and later lived so he could attend Central Gwinnett High School. It was in high school that he met the love of his life and future wife, Martha Ezzard. They were high school sweethearts and were married for 60 years.



Charles and Martha went on to have two daughters, Karen and Julie, and providing for his family became Charles' lifelong passion. His strong work ethic that started as a child carried throughout his life. From 1956 to 1959 he served in the Air National Guard at Dobbins AFB in Marietta, GA, and while getting his BBA degree in marketing from Georgia State University, he worked at John Jarrells men's clothing store and C&S Bank. After graduating college, he was employed by Standard Oil and later owned and operated a consignee location for Texaco. He was also part owner of Northside Office Supply and Southern Office Sales. Charles even dabbled for a time in politics when he served as the Gwinnett County Commission Chairman from 1981 to 1984. But, the bulk of his work and for the last 40 years, he owned Charles Ashworth Real Estate, where he worked in commercial real estate and development. It was here that he made a mark for himself; staying true to his strong work ethic and treating others fairly was at the crux of everything he stood for.



Charles was a generous man with a quiet faith. He was a big supporter of the underdog consistently helping out those in need. Though he came from humble means, he always felt he had everything he needed and was at his happiest when he brought joy to others. He was well known for his love of a good joke, a harmless prank, and delighted when anyone would make him laugh.



Outside of work, Charles cherished spending time with his family and friends. From the early neighborhood gatherings and dinner parties with their lifelong friends in Forest Hills, to golf trips with his buddies in Sapphire Valley, NC, and numerous beach trips to St. Simons and Sea Island, GA, where he loved to go crabbing and fishing, his life was filled with joyful memories. As his wife, Martha got into the travel business, they enjoyed traveling to Europe and particularly parts of Italy which became some of Charles' most beloved and fondest memories.



In his late years, he found great joy spending time with his family and grandchildren in his home in Highlands, NC, which he built and treasured deeply. He enjoyed reading mysteries, listening to country music, and working with his hands. There was rarely anything he could not build or fix.



As the Parkinson's began to set in, Charles learned the graceful task of leaning on others for help. Not something that he was used to doing, but he did so with dignity and humor, and was forever grateful to all of his caregivers for their love and support.



Charles is survived by his loving wife, Martha Ezzard Ashworth; his two daughters, Karen Lambert of Cumming, GA, and Julie Adams (Chris) of Charlotte, NC; and his grandchildren, Jack and Sam Lambert, and Emma and Claire Adams; his brothers, Gerald Ashworth of Stone Mountain, GA, and Lonnie Ashworth of Winder, GA; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.



Funeral services will be held at Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2127, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 5757 Waterford District Drive, Suite 310, Miami, FL 33126.



Arrangements will be handled by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.



