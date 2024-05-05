ARNOLD, Martin Eugene



"Marty"



Martin Eugene Arnold, 74, passed away on April 29, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born on December 25, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee, and grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a BS in Industrial Engineering, and then from Georgia Tech with a MS in Industrial Management.



Marty was energy, enthusiasm, and exuberance personified. He loved his family, and especially his daughter, Amy; and grandchildren, Axley and Kealey without measure. He treasured his friendships. Golf was his passion, snow skiing was his aspiration, and fishing was for all the rest of the time. Yet, nothing brought him more joy than time spent with his grandchildren. Whether it was traveling, movie nights, lunch at Jaliscos, or summer afternoons at the pool, every moment was treasured.



His engineering background took him from his first job with John Deere at their headquarters in Northern Illinois, before one cold winter sent him back down south to Atlanta. After finishing graduate school, he began consulting for a Big Eight Accounting Firm, then moved to commercial real estate for Royal LaPage, Cushman and Wakefield, and Colliers International. He went from a "small town" Chattanooga boy to negotiating building with Eiffel in the shadow of their famous tower in Paris. His last professional chapter was his favorite: creating his own development firm and building all over the United States. He spent many happy hours at The Ansley Golf Club and The Cherokee Club. He was a loyal member of The Cathedral of Christ the King.



Martin leaves behind his wife, Diane Arnold; his daughter, Amy McBrien (Scott); and his grandchildren, Axley and Kealey McBrien. He is also survived by his brothers, Lin Arnold (Susan) and John Arnold (Angie); his sisters, Karen Arnold, Kathy Wilson (Frank), and Kim Arnold; as well as many nieces and nephews. Martin was preceded in death by his brother, Pat Arnold (Katie); and his parents, Rose and Frank Arnold.



The funeral Mass will be held at The Cathedral of Christ the King, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Cathedral of Christ the King at 2699 Peachtree Road, 30305, or Hospice Atlanta at 5775 Glenridge Drive NE, Suite E200, 30328 in his honor.



