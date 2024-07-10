Obituaries

Armistead, Mary Ann

2 hours ago

ARMISTEAD, Mary Ann

Memorial services for Mrs. Mary Ann Aiken Armistead will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Roswell on Mimosa Blvd. Born April 4, 1938 in Fort Worth, Texas, she was the daughter of Paul Raymond and Alice Juanita Aiken. Mary Ann moved to the Atlanta area with her family at age 9 where she lived the duration of her life. She graduated from Stetson University in 1960 with a degree in Biology and later obtained a Masters in Counseling from Georgia State University. Mary Ann was a homemaker, bookkeeper, and teacher who enjoyed gardening and teaching adult Sunday School in the Baptist church.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Willam Spence Armistead. She is survived by her brother, David Aiken; her three children: Amy, John, and Chris and his wife, Stacy; and three grandchildren: Destin, Frances, and Luke. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the parlor of Roswell Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Roswell Foundation, Inc. or any faith-based organization of your choosing.

