ANTHONY, Steven



Steven Randall Anthony, 63, of Stone Mountain, GA, was found deceased at home on April 27, 2024, due to a pulmonary embolism.



Steve was born November 6, 1960, in Hartford, CT. He spent most of his life in Simsbury before relocating to Stone Mountain in 2014. Recently retired from the food services industry, Steve enjoyed walking his rescue dog, Baby Girl, attending local festivals, and visiting friends.



Steve was predeceased by his parents, Norman Theodore Anthony and Marilyn Michener Anthony; stepmother, Jeanne Marie (Charland) Anthony; and uncle, Robert Bruce Brougham. Steve is survived by his brother, Mark Lee Anthony; sister-in-law, deLille Atherton Jett Anthony; along with nephews, Michener DuBos Anthony and Robert Harriman Anthony. He also leaves behind his aunt, Martha Michener Brougham;and cousin, Christopher Black Brougham.



A private service will be held for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to PAWS Atlanta in Decatur, GA, in honor of Steve's love for animals.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com