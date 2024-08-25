ALLEN, J. David "Doc"



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. J. David Allen, who went to be with his maker on the 9th of August, 2024, at the age of 79. Born to his late parents, Ina Tweedell Allen and William Heath Allen, on the 30th of March, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Allen's life was one marked by steadfast service, kindness, and a warm sense of humor that endeared him to all.



A proud alumnus of Russell High School in East Point. GA, Dr. Allen furthered his education at the esteemed Emory University, where he earned degrees from both the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Dentistry. His dedication to Emory was unparalleled as he honorably served as a trustee for over two decades. His commitment to public service was further evident in his role as the inaugural chairman of the Georgia Natural Resources Foundation and his recognition as one of the "100 Most Influential Georgians" by Georgia Trend Magazine in 2015.



Dr. Allen's patriotic spirit was reflected in his service to the United States Navy, from which he brought great diligence and dedication into his civilian life. He was deeply involved in the betterment of his community through his work with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the Atlanta and Social Circle Rotary Clubs, Georgia Research Alliance, Georgia Historical Society, and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.



In retirement, he moved to his country home in Social Circle. There he was became a member of the Social Circle United Methodist Church and practiced his faith with devotion and humility. "Doc", as many friends called him in recent years, found joy in the great outdoors, pursuing his passions for hunting, wildlife conservation, and taking peaceful walks with his cherished English Cocker Spaniel, Tripp.



He is mourned by his daughters, Lisa Allen (Alissa Cohan), Debra Allen Keenan (Peter), and Pam Allen Ambler (Stewart); as well as their mother, Beverly Dew Allen. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Edward C. Milligan; nieces, Allison Milligan Gruehn (Chris), Catherine Milligan Sanders (Mike), Katie Allen Ellington (Jeff), Mary Dallas Allen (Dennis Fisher); and nephews, Heath Milligan (Molly), Heath Allen, Hollis Allen; as well as three grandchildren and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his brothers, Heath and Stephen Allen; and sister, Linda Allen Milligan.



Dr. Allen's life will be celebrated in a traditional service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the 13th of September, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to gather afterwards for a reception at The Chase Gallery, Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University. In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests that donations be made in Dr. Allen's memory to the Georgia Natural Resources Foundation or the Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Emory University School of Medicine.



